Mother robbed at gunpoint in front of her 6-year-old daughter in the Bronx

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Mount Eden
NEW YORK - The NYPD is on the hunt for a suspect they say robbed a 28-year-old mother at gunpoint in front of her 6-year-old daughter.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon on Macombs Road in the Mount Eden section of the Bronx. 

Police say the suspect pulled out a gun when he approached the woman, who was sitting in a car with her daughter. 

He then took her watch and handbag, before getting into a nearby Dodge Charger. 

The woman and her daughter were reportedly uninjured. 

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. 

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.