Mother of 2 decapitated children charged in their killings

A mother has been charged in connection with the killings of her children, who were found decapitated.

Natalie Brothwell, 44, was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of felony child endangerment in connection with the deaths of her son and daughter.

Malaka Taylor, 13, and Maurice Taylor Jr., 12, were found decapitated on December 4, 2020, at their home about 70 miles north of Los Angeles.

Brothwell was arrested Tuesday in her new home in Tucson.

She was being held at the Pima County Jail pending extradition to California.

Her husband, Maurice Taylor, 35, was already in custody and charged in connection with their deaths.

Deputies were called to the home after clients of Taylor, a personal trainer, grew concerned when they didn't hear from him despite scheduled Zoom training sessions.

He allegedly kept the bodies in the home for days and showed their corpses to his two other sons, who were 8 and 9 years old at the time.

The investigation is ongoing, and there is no further information available, homicide detectives said in a statement.