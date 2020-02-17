Expand / Collapse search

Mother arrested in stabbing of son, 8

Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Peekskill
Associated Press

NEW YORK - A mother is in police custody in the stabbing of her 8-year-old son in Westchester County.

Peekskill police were told around 7:40 a.m. Monday that a 33-year-old woman was threatening her child with a knife in an apartment on Main Street.

Police say officers arrived to find the boy with an apparent stab wound to his torso, and his mother holding a knife.

He's being treated at a hospital and is expected to survive.

The mother is in police custody but hasn't been charged as yet.

