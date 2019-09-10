Mother arrested for baby's death

article

A Bronx mother is facing homicide charges in the connection with her 8-month-old daughter's death.

Amelia Belle Perez died after being found in her Murphy Houses apartment on July 3.

Police found her unconscious and unresponsive in a bathtub in the apartment. EMS rushed the infant to Saint Barnabus Hospital in critical condition.

She was later taken to Montefiore Children's Hospital and died on July 15.

On Monday, the NYPD announced the arrest of 23-year-old Emily Ramierez. She faces charges of criminally negligent homicide and acting in a manner injurious to a child.



It was unclear if there was a lawyer that could speak on behalf of Ramierez.