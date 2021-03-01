Mother accused of killing son, dumping body in river

article

The Middletown Ohio Police say the couple admitted that the 6-year-old was killed in Preble County and then the body was brought back to Middletown and put in the Ohio River.

Police are still looking for the body. They say the river is very high and treacherous, which is making the search more difficult.

Brittany Gosney, 29, is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence. Jame Hamilton, 42, is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Brittany Gosney and James Hamilton face charges in the death of James Hutchinson. (Middletown Police)

Two other children in the household have been removed. It was unclear if they were with other family members.

Middletown Police say they are working with the Preble County Sheriff's Office, the Butler County Prosecutor, and the Preble County Prosecutor.

