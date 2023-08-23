Expand / Collapse search

Mother, 75-year-old man charged after 5-year-old's disappearance in Queens

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Queens
Suspect arrested in missing child case

The man who allegedly took a missing 5-year-old girl and her mother has been arrested.

NEW YORK - The man who allegedly took a missing 5-year-old in Queens on Tuesday and the girl's mother have both been arrested by the NYPD.

75-year-old Franz Vila is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping and sexual assault.

Police say he took the girl out of a store in Jackson Heights, Queens on Tuesday morning. He was arrested several hours later with the child. 

The girls' mother, 30-year-old Kimberly Pijuan, has also been arrested. She has been charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child.