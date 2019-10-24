Mother, 6-year-old daughter missing in Queens

Police in New York are looking for a Queens mother and her 6-year-old daughter what have not been seen for several days.

The NYPD says 32-year-old Janee Evans and 6-year-old Victoria Evans were last seen at their Queens Boulevard home at 7:35 a.m. Tuesday.

Janee Evans is 5'5" tall, 135 pounds, the missing was last seen wearing a black jacket, red hoodie, gray pants, and blue sneakers.

Victoria Evans is 3'10" tall, 80 pounds, the missing was last seen wearing a blue and white dress, black leggings and purple sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say that all calls are strictly confidential.