Mother, 2 young children found dead in NJ home

article

A man was found dead in the woods of an apparent suicide shortly before the bodies of a woman and two small children were found dead in a New Jersey home, authorities said.

The Salem County prosecutor's office said a passerby reported the male's body in woods in Carneys Point on Wednesday morning.

Police checked his address of record and asked Penns Grove police to check on the well-being of people at an address there where the bodies of the woman and children were found, prosecutors said.

The names of the deceased weren't released pending notification of next of kin, prosecutors said.

Police in Carneys Point and Penns Grove are investigating along with state police and the Salem County prosecutor's office.