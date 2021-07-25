Mother, 10-year-old daughter dead after Queens DWI crash

article

A mother and her 10-year-old daughter are dead after a crash with a man who was allegedly driving while intoxicated Saturday evening.

According to authorities, just before 9 p.m. police responded to a 9-1-1 call of a car crash at the intersection of Rockaway Boulevard and Guy R. Brewer Boulevard in Queens.

Upon arriving, officers found the remains of a Chevy Cruze and a Nissan Altima that had collided with one another.

The occupants of the Chevy Cruze, 31-year-old Diana Granobles, and her daughter, 10-year-old Isabella Granobles, both of Copiague, were taken to Jamaica Hospital where both were pronounced dead.

The driver of the Nissan Altima, Tyrone Absolam, 42, of Jamaica, is now facing charges of vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and driving while intoxicated in connection to the crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Absolam was driving at a high rate of speed westbound on Rockaway Boulevard when he collided with the Chevy Cruze which was driving eastbound on Rockaway Boulevard making a left turn onto northbound Guy R Brewer Boulevard.

The Altima had three other passengers in the vehicle, a 38-year-old woman, who is listed in critical condition, along with a 12-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, both of whom are listed in serious but stable condition.

