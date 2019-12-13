Most U.S. workers will receive a holiday bonus this year

article

It’s looking like most companies won’t be Scrooges this year when it comes to holiday bonuses.

According to new data from Challenger, Gray and Christmas, 65 percent of companies are expected to give workers a year-end bonus or perk.

That’s slightly down from 2016, when 66 percent of human resource departments indicated their companies would offer employees a year-end gift.

About 20 percent of respondents said they would give employees less than $100, while under 11 percent said they will offer a gift basket or an extra vacation day. 24 percent of respondents said they’ll award a bonus to select employees, based on their contribution throughout the year, while about 10 percent said the size of the bonus depends on the employee’s work.

A number of companies that used to give cash bonuses said they have stopped “because of the economy,” and many have not increased that bonus since 2016.