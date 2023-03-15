Most popular dog breed in New York is now America's favorite

After 31 years of being on top, the Labrador retriever is no longer the most popular dog breed in the United States, according to the American Kennel Club.

The French bulldog i s now the national favorite.

This may come as no surprise to New Yorkers seeing as in 2021, the French bulldog was the most popular breed for New York City alone, according to the AKC.

The largest pure breed registry in the world and the number of pedigreed French bulldogs registered this year beat out the beloved Labrador retriever after three decades.

"I absolutely said you got to be kidding me!" said Brandi Hunter Munden, spokesperson for the AKC.

Hunter Munden told FOX 5 New York that the rise of the French bulldog started over the past 20 years as the lifestyles of humans shifted toward cities, apartment living, social media and more career-driven singles.

"And you know we became a huge ‘Netflix and chill’ culture, streaming, being at home and these dogs will do just that," Hunter Munden said.

French bulldogs don't desire much exercise, they're outgoing, comical and easy to train. The downsides of this breed, however, is that they can be a bit on the stubborn side and can come with a steep price tag.

Some starting prices for French bulldogs are $3,000 and sometimes go as high as a whopping $10,000.

As this breed has become more coveted, criminals have targeted them for resale or ransom and desperate dog owners are opting for irresponsible breeders which can exacerbate health defects.

"I find a lot of people they want it yesterday or they want it a little cheaper," said Patty Sosa of the French Bulldog Club of America. "So you might save a few hundred dollars or even a few thousand dollars but in the long run you might end up with a headache."

It's recommended you research a reputable breeder, ask for health tests and be patient – because as popular opinion will tell you – the French bulldog is worth it.

"They're incredibly entertaining, they will just keep you laughing all the time," Sosa said.