Most popular Christmas candies by state identified in new candy survey: report
'Tis the season for sweets, and each American state seemingly has its own candy cravings when the holiday season arrives.
CandyStore.com, a wholesale bulk candy website based in Los Angeles, believes it has narrowed down America’s top "Christmas candies" after consulting its customer base, candy manufacturers and distributors about seasonal orders and preferences.
CHRISTMAS COUNTDOWN: 25 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS DESSERTS
The online candy store says it received more than 16,000 responses this year for its "Most Popular Christmas Candy By State" survey.
Twelve candies came out on top in the 50 states and Washington, D.C.
While peppermint bark is a top choice in eight states, CandyStore.com identified some surprising fruit-flavored top picks, such as Skittles and Starburst.
CANDY CANES: ODD AND INTERESTING FACTS
Candy canes are a top pick in two states, while dozens of other states side with chocolate-based candies, including chocolate Santas, Hershey's Kisses, Kit Kat, M&M’s, Reese’s Cups and Reese’s Pieces.
The only vanilla-flavored candy to make CandyStore.com’s "most popular" list is Reindeer Corn, which is a festive three-toned candy corn treat that’s made by various candy manufacturers.
Here’s a breakdown of CandyStore.com’s Christmas candy map state-by-state.
WHAT'S THE STORY WITH EGGNOG? WHERE IT CAME FROM, HOW IT'S SERVED
Candy canes
FILE - Numerous colorful candy canes. (Hauke-Christian Dittrich/picture alliance via Getty Images)
States that favor candy canes:
-Louisiana
-Oregon
Chocolate Santas
FILE - Christmas chocolate figures. (Martin Schutt/picture alliance via Getty Images)
States that favor chocolate Santas:
-Alaska
-Mississippi
-New Mexico
-North Dakota
-Ohio
DAIRY QUEEN DEBUTS FROSTED SUGAR COOKIE BLIZZARD AND BRINGS BACK A MINTY FAVORITE
Hershey Kisses
FILE - Hershey's Kisses. (Stephen Osman/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
States that favor Hershey's Kisses:
-Arizona
-Maine
-Missouri
-South Dakota
-Utah
Kit Kat
FILE - KitKat chocolate bars. (Britta Pedersen/picture alliance via Getty Images)
States that favor the Kit Kat:
-Massachusetts
-Oklahoma
WILLIAMS SONOMA CELEBRATES SECOND ANNUAL NATIONAL PEPPERMINT BARK DAY
M&M’s
FILE - Colorful assortment of M&Ms. (John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)
States that favor M&M's:
-Iowa
-Idaho
-Kentucky
-New Hampshire
-South Carolina
-Virginia
-Wyoming
Peppermint bark
FILE - Peppermint bark. (Wendy Maeda/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
States that favor Peppermint bark:
-Illinois
-Kansas
-Michigan
-Minnesota
-Nebraska
-Rhode Island
-Tennessee
-West Virginia
WENDY'S PEPPERMINT FROSTY IS LAUNCHING IN NOVEMBER AS NEW HOLIDAY TREAT: 'EVEN SWEETER'
Reindeer Corn
States that favor Reindeer Corn:
-Alabama
Reese’s Cup Minis
FILE - Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. (Julia Ewan/TWP/Getty Images)
States that favor Reese’s Cup Minis:
-California
-Colorado
-Indiana
-Maryland
-Pennsylvania
-Texas
-Washington
WHAT'S THE STORY WITH CHRISTMAS COOKIES? WHY DO WE LEAVE COOKIES FOR SANTA?
Reese's Pieces
States that favor Reese's Pieces:
-Montana
Skittles
FILE - A package of Skittles, a fruit-flavored candy, produced by Wrigley Company. (Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images)
States that favor Skittles:
-New Jersey
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Snickers
FILE - Snickers chocolate bars packaging. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
States that favor Snickers:
-District of Columbia
-Florida
-Georgia
-New York
-Vermont
Starburst
States that favor Starburst:
-Arkansas
-Connecticut
-Delaware
-Hawaii
-North Carolina
-Nevada
-Wisconsin
FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS
CandyStore.com reports that peppermint bark is experiencing a "cooldown" and that candy canes are experiencing a "decline."
Peppermint bark reportedly fell six spots, compared to last year, while candy canes fell four spots.
"Candy canes are not the universally loved Christmas candy you might think," CandyStore.com wrote in its report. "They are often found on the WORST Christmas candy list, in fact."
"People who don't like them cite reasons like they can be messy to eat, hard to unwrap in one whole piece and, once sucked on for a while, become sharp and dangerous," the report continued.
CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER
CandyStore.com reports that approximately 150 million chocolate Santas are produced each year for Christmas.