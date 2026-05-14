More than 100 days later, what happened to Nancy Guthrie? New questions in disappearance

The Brief Nancy Guthrie has been missing for more than 100 days. A former NYPD lieutenant detective said he is surprised there has not been more closure in the case. He said investigators may still be working quietly to build a case.



More than 100 days after Nancy Guthrie disappeared, questions remain about what happened to her and why no arrest has been announced.

What we know:

Nancy Guthrie has been missing for more than 100 days, and the case remains unsolved.

Former NYPD Lt. Detective Commander Ralph Cilento spoke with FOX 5 NY about the investigation and said he is surprised there has not been more closure.

Cilento said cases with significant media attention, resources, investigators and FBI involvement are often solved, but that does not always mean answers come quickly.

What they're saying:

"Yes, I am surprised by that. I mean, it’s not shocking, but I’m surprised by it," Cilento said.

"Usually when a case gets that much horsepower, that much media attention, money behind it, hundreds of investigators behind it, FBI buy-in, usually those cases are solved," he said.

Cilento said he believes investigators may be focused on the possibility that Guthrie knew the person involved, either directly or indirectly.

"The most likely scenario is that it’s somebody that she knew," Cilento said. "Somebody that she knew either directly or tangentially. Somebody that knew the family."

The investigation

Cilento said investigators may be working through multiple possible scenarios, including whether the case began as a home invasion or an abduction.

He said the lack of a credible ransom demand could be one reason investigators may be looking beyond a traditional kidnapping scenario.

Cilento also said it is possible investigators have a person in mind but are keeping quiet while building a case.

Why there may be fewer public updates

Cilento said a lack of public updates does not necessarily mean the case has gone cold.

He said investigators sometimes stop releasing information publicly when they are trying not to alert a possible suspect.

"What happens is, when you have a suspect that you think fits the bill, you do not want to alarm that person," Cilento said.

He said detectives may quietly watch someone while building a forensic, circumstantial or identification case.

"You want them to calmly re-enter their life, because when you’re ready to get them, you want to know where to get them," Cilento said.

What's next:

Cilento said investigators may still be trying to fill gaps in the timeline and focus on a specific period of time that remains unclear.

"The bottom line is you lay it out and then you start filling in the gaps," Cilento said. "You’re going to get a period of time that’s not filled in, and that’s where you concentrate."

No arrest has been announced.