More human bones found near Brooklyn Bridge: NYPD

More human bones were found near the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday night, police said.

The bones were found near the shore line on 10 Dock Street in Dumbo.

Upon arrival, police reported that the bone fragments were found in the rocks along the shore.

The Chief Medical Examiner is currently investigating.

This comes after human bones were discovered twice in one week in August on the shoreline of the East River near a waterfront carousel, authorities said.

A city parks department officer found a skull and other bones on the shoreline in Brooklyn Bridge Park shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, police said. A femur was found in the same spot at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21.

The bones were found just feet (meters) from Jane's Carousel, a merry-go-round that was built in 1922 for an amusement park in Youngstown, Ohio, and installed in Brooklyn in 2011 after an extensive renovation.

The carousel, park and surrounding DUMBO neighborhood are one of the most photogenic places in the city. The area is visited daily by multitudes of international tourists, many of whom come to get pictures of the Brooklyn Bridge and the nearby Manhattan Bridge, framed by 19th Century brick warehouses.

The city medical examiner's office is investigating the bones and working to determine whether they are from the same person.

Brooklyn's shoreline in the neighborhood is a mix of rocky coves and piers that often collect debris floating on the swift currents of the East River, an estuary where the direction of the flowing water changes with the tides.

