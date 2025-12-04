Moped-riding thieves wanted for at least 8 robberies across NYC: police

The Brief Police say two suspects are responsible for at least eight robberies across Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. The suspects are taking jewelry before zooming off on mopeds. The most recent robbery happened on Nov. 29 in Jackson Heights.



Police are searching for two moped-riding suspects they say are responsible for at least eight robberies across the city in recent weeks.

Thieves riding mopeds

What we know:

The NYPD says that the two suspects are responsible for crimes in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, and have been targeting people's jewelry, specifically necklaces.

In some cases, it's just one suspect, in other cases it's two of them.

Timeline:

The most recent robbery happened on Nov. 29 in Jackson Heights. Police said that around 5:30 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was asked about flower prices outside Food Town, when the thief tried to take his necklace, but was unsuccessful.

Before that, on Thanksgiving, officers say a woman in her 30s was targeted in Brooklyn. The thieves made off with a necklace worth approximately $1,600, police said. The man who grabbed the necklace got on a black moped parked nearby and drove off.

All told, police are investigating eight robberies going back as far as Oct. 17, when a 19-year-old woman in Queens was approached by a man on a moped, who snatched the pendant from off her neck.

What we don't know:

Officials did not offer descriptions of the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD.