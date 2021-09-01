Monsoon flooding damages border wall gates in east Arizona

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
from WED 6:22 PM EDT until THU 1:00 AM EDT, Fairfield County, Bronx County, Kings County, Nassau County, Queens County, Richmond County, Rockland County, Suffolk County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
29
Tornado Warning
until WED 6:30 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
Tornado Warning
from WED 6:20 PM EDT until WED 7:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
Tornado Watch
from WED 12:41 PM EDT until WED 10:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Morris County, Ocean County, Salem County, Somerset County, Warren County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:54 PM EDT until WED 7:45 PM EDT, Richmond County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 9:45 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:58 PM EDT until WED 11:45 PM EDT, Dutchess County, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:00 PM EDT until FRI 1:50 AM EDT, Bergen County
River Flood Warning
from THU 5:00 AM EDT until SAT 12:01 PM EDT, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM EDT, Orange County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 11:45 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Morris County, Somerset County, Warren County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 11:30 PM EDT, Salem County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 11:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Warren County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Fairfield County, Essex County, Essex County, Essex County, Morris County, Morris County, Morris County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Somerset County
Flood Warning
from WED 4:04 PM EDT until WED 10:00 PM EDT, Warren County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 6:08 PM EDT until THU 12:15 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Morris County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:00 PM EDT until FRI 4:11 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from THU 5:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:01 AM EDT until FRI 6:11 AM EDT, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:00 PM EDT until THU 9:33 PM EDT, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from THU 5:00 AM EDT until FRI 12:39 PM EDT, Middlesex County, Somerset County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 4:00 PM EDT until WED 10:00 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 6:05 PM EDT until THU 12:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Somerset County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Sullivan County
Flood Advisory
from WED 4:16 PM EDT until WED 7:15 PM EDT, Dutchess County, Ulster County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County

Monsoon flooding damages border wall gates in east Arizona

By Associated Press
Published 
Arizona
Associated Press

Arizona Attorney General sues feds for stopping border wall construction

Arizona's Attorney General is in the national spotlight again as he's suing the federal government for stopping border wall construction.

DOUGLAS, Ariz. - Several metal flood gates in the newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in easternmost Arizona were ripped off their hinges last week by flooding from unusually heavy monsoon rains, authorities say.

A spokesman for the Border Patrol’s Tucson sector confirmed on Aug. 21 the gates were open last week when water from the historic rainfall rushed through the Douglas area near the San Bernardino Wildlife Refuge in Cochise County. He said a Border Patrol team is currently assessing flood damage along the wall.

An official with Customs and Border Protection said authorities planned to repair the damage.

29be30d8-0a27532b-snapshot

A Border Patrol truck next to the U.S. - Mexico border wall.

Flood gates are located in areas along the border to prevent boulders, branches and other debris from building up during rains. Border Patrol agents typically open the gates when major rainfall is expected.

"The rainfall this year is far above normal," said forecaster Aaron Hardin of the National Weather Service office in Tucson.

He said so far the Tucson area has seen about 11.8 inches (30 cm) of rainfall, compared with about 1.6 inches (4 cm) during the current monsoon season that began June 15 and runs through Sept. 30.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.