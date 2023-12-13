13-year-old stabbed multiple times by fellow student at Monhagen Middle School in Orange County

A 13-year-old has been hospitalized in stable condition after being stabbed multiple times by another student at Monhagen Middle School in Middletown on Wednesday morning.

Police say that they responded to an assault at the school at around 7:38 a.m., and upon arrival, found the victim who had been stabbed multiple times.

The victim was rushed to Westchester Medical Center for treatment.

A subsequent investigation resulted in the arrest of another 13-year-old student in connection with the incident.

"What happened today is not okay," said Amy Creeden, Middletown Schools Superintendent. "It is very concerning. It is very upsetting. My heart hurts."

SkyFox shows heavy police activity at Monhagen Middle School in Orange County.

Officials say no intruder entered the school during the incident, which sparked a lockdown.

Parents rushed to the school to pick up their children for early dismissal. Most students were released before noon on Wednesday.

The school said it completed a full physical grid check of the entire middle school campus and students tell Fox 5 the incident happened in the eighth-grade wing.

The school was on lockdown for about two hours.

"I saw a student walking like this (holding his side)," Middletown student Jaiden Monica said. "I assume that's the one that got stabbed. I came back from breakfast over to the eighth-grade wing where I saw a big crowd. The fight had just finished and then the kid was walking from there this way, so I assume he was going to the nurse."

Sports practices and competitions have been canceled for the rest of the day.

The Town of Wallkill police will be leading the investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.