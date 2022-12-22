Model and Instagram star dies before her baby’s first Christmas

article

A social media star and model has died, leaving a 9-month-old baby behind.

Rachel Mee, from Newcastle, who went by the name Rachel Kaitlyn, died by suicide, according to an online fundraiser.

Two GoFundMe pages have been set up. One is to pay for Mee's funeral and the other is to raise money for the care of her son Kyro.

A friend named Claire started the . She said that Rachel, "Lost her battle with the pressures of this world."

She went on to say: "Unfortunately this world has failed another beautiful person with the Pressures of life."

She noted that this Christmas will be Kyro's first, and devastatingly his mother will not be there.

Mee's older sister wrote, "My younger sister Rachel Mee left in an unforeseen manner."

She went on to say, "As a family, we have been completely taken aback by the outpouring of love and support from everyone; however, there have been far too many messages for us to answer to all of them at this time."

She noted that Rachel has received a significant amount of support from a huge number of individuals across a variety of social media platforms.

Mee had more than 40,000 followers on Instagram and ran an online boutique selling lingerie, bikinis, and other clothes. She often modeled it herself in images on the Rachel Mee Crystal Creations Instagram page.

She was 25 years old.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).



