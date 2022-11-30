Arrest made after Queens man beaten to death with wooden board by mob

article

An arrest has been made in connection to the death of a man killed after a large group got into an argument with him earlier this month on a Queens street and one of them struck him with a wooden board, the New York City Police Department said.

Michael Santander, 20, of Queens, has been arrest and charged with murder, manslaughter, and gang assault, among other charges.

The NYPD says it happened back on Nov. 13 just after 2 a.m. in front of 43-15 Junction Blvd. in Corona.

Esvin Vasquez, 23, was found on the ground with a severe head injury. EMS rushed him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, but it was too late to save his life.

A preliminary investigation determined Vasquez was involved in a dispute with a large group when one of the males struck him in the head with the wooden board. The group then ran off southbound on Junction Boulevard.