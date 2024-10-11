Mom punched in face trying to save son, 7, from Bronx robbery: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for an individual they say robbed a 7-year-old boy of money in the Bronx.

Police said the boy was attempting to pay for fruit at a store on Jerome Avenue in Concourse, when the suspect snatched the money out of his hand.

The boy's mother, 38, tried to stop the individual from taking the money but was punched in the face, according to police.

The individual then fled on foot toward East 170th Street.

The mother was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).