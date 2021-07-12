MMA fighter Travis Fulton hangs himself after agreeing to plead guilty to child porn charges

article

Longtime MMA fighter Travis Fulton killed himself in jail hours after reportedly agreeing to plead guilty to child porn charges, according to officials.

Fulton, 44, was found hanging in his cell just before 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.

Correctional staff performed CPR on him as soon as they found him but it was too late to save his life. He was transported to Mercy Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 5 a.m.

Authorities say the death remains under investigation and the State Medical Examiner was to perform an autopsy.

Fulton had been in custody since Feb. 19, 2021. He was charged with making two girls engage in sexual behavior over a period of years that he photographed.

He pleaded guilty Friday to two of the four charges against him — sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography.

Linn County Sheriff's Office officials say Fulton was being held for the U.S. Marshal's Service.

Fulton went by "The Ironman" on the MMA fighting circuit due to the record number of bouts he had fought.