Martin Luther King Jr. Day is recognized as a federal holiday on the third Monday of January each year, around the time of King's birthday (Jan. 15).



Monday marks the 40th federal observation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with communities across the country hosting parades, panels and service projects.

Is MLK Day a federal holiday 2026?

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday, meaning several services will be impacted.

Is there mail on MLK Day 2026?

The U.S. Postal Service observes Martin Luther King, Jr. Day as a federal holiday, meaning there will be no regular mail delivery. Its retail branches are also closed.

UPS Critical Express is available, but UPS Domestic Ground, Air & International is closed. "Limited" UPS store locations are open.

Is FedEx open on MLK Day?

Meanwhile, FedEx is open, with modified service on FedEx Express and FedEx Ground Economy.

Are banks open on MLK Day 2026?

The Federal Reserve is closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which means the vast majority of banks will also be closed in recognition of the day. ATMs and online banking will be available.

Is NYSE open on MLK Day?

No. The New York Stock Exchange observes Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, as does Nasdaq.