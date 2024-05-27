MLB umpire Ángel Hernández retiring, reports say

MLB umpire Ángel Hernández retiring, reports say
article
LOS ANGELES - Longtime MLB umpire Ángel Hernández is reportedly retiring.
According to reports from USA Today's Bob Nightengale and ESPN's Jeff Passan, Hernandez is calling it quits, possibly as soon as Tuesday.
Nightengale reports the news comes as Hernández and MLB are in the middle of working out a settlement. The MLB insider did not specify what the settlement was about.
Hernández is arguably one of the most polarizing umpires in the history of the sport. The 62-year-old have been at the center of baseball memes and a dozen YouTube breakdowns showing Hernández making iffy and questionable calls during MLB games.
As of Monday, 7 p.m., Hernández himself have not formally made any announcements regarding his future.