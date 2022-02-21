Mistaken identity leads to 2 weeks in jail for the wrong Bethany Farber, lawsuit against LAPD

A woman is planning on suing the Los Angeles Police Department after she claims a case of mistaken identity left her in jail for nearly two weeks.

Bethany K. Farber says her wrongful arrest led to two weeks in jail, during which time her grandmother suffered a stress-induced stroke and died. (Photo: Provided)

Bethany K. Farber was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on April 16, 2021. According to Farber's representatives, upon arrival at the airport, she was detained by TSA and told that there was a warrant out for her arrest in Texas. Farber allegedly told police that she had no history of trouble with the law, nor had she ever been to Texas.

Farber's representatives say that the LAPD failed to confirm that she was the same Bethany Farber for whom the warrant was issued, and was then arrested. She then spent 13 days in Lynwood Women's Jail and was released on April 28, 2021, jail records show.

Farber claims that the incident has led to her suffering from anxiety, symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, and even the death of her grandmother.

"When her grandmother found out, she suffered a stress-induced stroke that ultimately took her life while Bethany was still locked up in jail, never giving her the chance to say goodbye," Farber's representatives said in a press release.

Farber's family and lawyers plan to announce the lawsuit at a press conference Tuesday.

When asked for comment, the LAPD told FOX 11 they don’t comment on pending litigation.

