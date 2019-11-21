Missing woman found dead after going with stranger to buy marijuana: police

Police say a missing woman in northwest Indiana was fatally shot during a robbery and “callously dumped” at an abandoned elementary school in Gary.

Two teenage boys are in custody, and another is at large, in connection to the death of 27-year-old Adriana Saucedo, who allegedly met with the boys Tuesday outside her Portage home to buy a small amount of marijuana, Portage police said in a statement.

That evening, Saucedo posted to Facebook that she was leaving in a vehicle with someone she did not know so he could take her to buy marijuana, police said.

Police allege the three teens were present when they tried to rob Saucedo of her money and then shot her inside the vehicle. The teens then drove to Gary, where they dumped Saucedo’s body at the abandoned Horace S. Norton Elementary School, 1356 Harrison Blvd., police said.

Adriana Saucedo

Thursday evening, authorities found Saucedo dead at the school with gunshot wounds, the Lake County coroner’s office said.

Officers have arrested two boys, 15 and 16, both Gary residents, in connection to the murder, police said. A 17-year-old suspect was not home Thursday night and is still at large, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.