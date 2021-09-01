Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 8:39 AM EDT until WED 9:30 AM EDT, Monmouth County, Ocean County
6
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 AM EDT until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 2:00 PM EDT until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 AM EDT until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Sullivan County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County

Missing teen with autism rescued from ocean using thermal cameras, night vision

By
Published 
The Rockaways
FOX 5 NY

Missing teen with autism rescued at beach

The NYPD Aviation Unit rescued a missing 14-year-old boy with autism from Jacob Riis Park.

NEW YORK - A missing teen with autism was reunited with his family after a search from the air that required the use of thermal imaging cameras and night vision goggles.

The 14-year-old boy's mother alerted park police inside Jacob Riis State Park that he had disappeared at about 1:10 a.m.

The NYPD Aviation Unit was called in and began canvassing the area. Video of the search showed an image moving about in the ocean.

About10 minutes later, the boy was spotted in the area of Ocean Promenade and Beach 135 Street.  He was not injured.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The NYPD tweeted about the operation:

"Great job by NYPD Aviation, early this morning using night vision goggles & a thermal imaging camera they successfully located a missing 14 year old autistic child. The uninjured boy was found in the water in Riis Park and quickly reunited with his family."
 