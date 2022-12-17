FBI joins search for 11-year-old North Carolina girl as police arrest mother, stepfather

article

Federal authorities have joined the search for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl who was last seen on November 23.

The FBI said Madalina Cojocari disappeared from her home that evening in Cornelius, North Carolina. She was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple and white Adidas shoes, and a white t-shirt and jacket.

She was reported missing to Bailey Middle School on December 15.

RELATED: Missing sisters, pet dog found safe in Louisiana woods after community search

On Saturday, Cornelius police arrested her stepfather, 60-year-old Christopher Palmiter, and her mother, Diana Cojocari, for failing to report the disappearance of a child.

The parents are being held at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

Cornelius police arrested stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, 60, and her mother, Diana Cojocari, for failing to report the disappearance of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. (Mecklenburg County Detention Center)

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Madalina Cojocari, please contact the Cornelius Police Department at (704) 892-7773. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

