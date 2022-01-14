UPDATE: Missing Michigan couple found safe in Ohio; pair was previously spotted in Kentucky

article

A missing couple from Michigan has been found safe in Cincinnati, authorities said.

Margaret Flatt, 85, and Jerry Flatt, 83 both have Alzheimer's Disease and had left their Monroe County home without telling their family on Thursday.

The couple was seen at a Florence, Ky. gas station at about 12:45 p.m. Friday. They were found safe around 4 p.m. Friday in Ohio.