Missing man found in Manhattan

Update: The NYPD says the missing man has been located. The original story is below:

Police in New York City are looking for help to locate a missing elderly man.

The NYPD says that 81-year-old Charles Lombardo has been missing since Sunday from his West 15th Street home in the Meatpacking District of Manhattan.

He was last seen at about 6 p.m. He is described as white, 5'9" and 140 pounds, gray hair and has a mustache.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket and brown pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.