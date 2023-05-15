Missing Illinois girl found safe after nearly 6 years

A suburban Chicago girl who was abducted at 9-years-old by her noncustodial mother in 2017 has been found safe in another state.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) announced the news on Monday, bringing an end to the family's nearly six-year-long ordeal.

Kayla Unbehaun's father, Ryan, expressed his overwhelming joy and gratitude in a statement, thanking Elgin police for their efforts in bringing Kayla home.

"I'm overjoyed that Kayla is home safe," he said.

Kayla's abduction occurred on July 5, 2017, when her mother, Heather Unbehaun, allegedly took her from their residence in South Elgin, Illinois. At the time, Kayla's father had full custody of the 9-year-old.

Kayla Unbehaun | Provided

The search for Kayla intensified over the years, with the NCMEC releasing an age progression photo in hopes of finding her.

Kayla was located in North Carolina. The details surrounding her recovery have not been revealed.