Missing Georgia mom's truck located in South Florida

Police detectives in South Florida said they found the truck belonging to 21-year-old Leila Cavitt, but they still haven't found her.

Hollywood and Miramar police say they continue to search for the missing mother after her 2-year-old son was found wandering alone in a Broward County neighborhood. Her family told police they do not have ties to South Florida.

Cavett lives in Atlanta, Georgia, and her family is in Jasper, Alabama.

Hollywood police said detectives with the Miramar Police Department received a tip that Cavitt traveled to Florida from Alabama. She was last spotted near Hollywood Boulevard and U.S. 441.

Her three sisters drove from Alabama to South Florida to reunite with their 2-year-old nephew.

The family said Cavett didn't have any known ties to South Florida. They're desperate for answers.

“If you are OK, please let someone know,” said Gina Lewis, her sister. “She would have never just left him like that. We just want to know that my sister is OK. We're really not sure what's going on."

(Courtesy: Miramar Police Dept.)

The boy was spotted around 8 a.m. Sunday by Ebony Williams, who told police she had gone out for coffee and saw the child when she returned. When she realized the little boy, who was only wearing a T-shirt and a diaper, was alone she walked through the neighborhood searching for his parents. Then she called police.

When Miramar police posted the boy's picture on social media, it went viral and his family spotted it online. Police said in a later post that they were searching for Cavett, who was last seen driving a mid-to-late 90s white Chevy Silverado 3500, with a red tailgate and a “Baby on Board” sign on the passenger window.

On Wednesday, police said the truck was found, but there is still no trace of Cavett.

Officers are asking anyone who has information about his mother's whereabouts is asked to call Miramar police at 954-602-4000.