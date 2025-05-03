Where is Janaina Freddy Gonsalves? NJ family searches for answers

The Brief A 48-year-old woman from Elizabeth, New Jersey, has been missing since mid-March, according to her family, who say they are growing increasingly desperate for answers. Her son, Eduardo Luis Gonsalves Moreda, says it’s unlike her to go silent for this long. Officials have declined to answer whether Janaina’s husband is a person of interest or where the case currently stands, saying only that the investigation is ongoing.



A 48-year-old woman from Elizabeth, New Jersey, has been missing since mid-March, according to her family, who say they are growing increasingly desperate for answers.

"The last time I spoke with my mom was at the beginning of March," Eduardo said. "She told me she was super happy because she was going to Brazil — her first time in three years."

Her son, Eduardo Luis Gonsalves Moreda, says it’s unlike her to go silent for this long.

In hopes of finding his mother, Eduardo flew from Brazil to the U.S. and has been working with Montana Global Care, a community organization helping to support the family during the search.

Who is Janaina Freddy Gonsalves

Image 1 of 3 ▼

What we know:

Janaina Freddy Gonsalves, a personal trainer and waitress known in both Elizabeth and Newark, has not been seen or heard from in more than a month.

Her son says she moved to Elizabeth three years ago and married a U.S. citizen shortly afterward.

"She was usually in constant contact," he said. "This just doesn’t make sense."

When was Janaina last seen?

Janaina was last seen publicly on March 9, training a client. According to her family, she was also spotted the next day with her husband at their apartment building, Sing La Vista Apartments. They believe she never left the building after that.

"She was seen going in," Eduardo said, "but never coming out."

What they're saying:

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office is leading the investigation.

Officials have declined to answer whether Janaina’s husband is a person of interest or where the case currently stands, saying only that the investigation is ongoing.

"I want her to know she has a son who loves her very much," Eduardo said.

The family continues to push for answers and urges anyone with information about Janaina’s whereabouts to come forward.