Missing Brooklyn girl may be in imminent danger

The NYPD issued a Missing Child Alert Friday for a girl from Brooklyn who may be in imminent danger.

Veronica A. Wilson was last seen Thursday at about 6 p.m. on Chestnut Street in Brooklyn.

She was described by police as 5'6" tall, 165 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Veronica was wearing a grey school uniform shirt, black school uniform pants, and black sneakers. She is wearing glasses and has her hair in box braids.

If you see the missing person, please call NYCPD Missing Person Squad at (800) 577-8477, or call 9-1-1.