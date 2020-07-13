Missing child alert for teenage boy from Yonkers canceled

article

UPDATE: New York authorities canceled the Missing Child Alert for a teenager from Yonkers. No further information was released.

------

EARLIER STORY: Carmelo James Brunson, 15, was last seen on Alder Street in Yonkers on Monday at about 2 p.m., according to a bulletin posted by the state's Criminal Justice Services.

"The child is believed to be suicidal and may be in imminent danger," the bulletin states.

Brunson is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, about 125 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black T-shirt, black basketball shorts, and black sneakers.

If you see him, call either the Yonkers City Police Department Communications Division at 914-377-7299 or 911.

