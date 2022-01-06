Missing Child Alert for Manhattan teen

article

Authorities issued a Missing Child Alert on Thursday for a teenager from Manhattan who may be in imminent danger.

Maria Cano, 14, was last seen on 8th Avenue and 50th Street in Hell's Kitchen at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. She is believed to be suicidal, authorities said.

"Maria was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black pants, black Crocs and carrying a grey and black backpack. She speaks English and Spanish," the alert states.

Authorities described Maria as 5 feet 5 inches, about 125 pounds, and with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see her, please call either the NYPD Missing Person Squad at 718-784-5411 or 911.

A Missing Child Alert is activated when someone under the age of 21 is missing and believed to be in danger due to special circumstances — such as cognitive impairment or medical condition — that place them at serious risk of harm or death, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

View a summary in American Sign Language (ASL), العربية, বাঙালি, 中文, Français, Kreyòl Ayisyen, Italiano, 한국어, Polski, Pусский, Español, اردو or ייִדיש : http://on.nyc.gov/1PgUeTK .

