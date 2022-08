A teenager from Brooklyn who had been missing for more than a week was found on Thursday, the NYPD said.

"Aunisty Elliot has been found and is safe!!!" Brooklyn Councilmember Crystal Hudson said in a tweet.

Elliot, 14, initially went missing from her home in Crown Heights on July 27.

According to Hudson, Elliot was recognized thanks to media coverage and public outreach.

Currently, there is no word on where the teen was found.