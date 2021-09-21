Missing boy, girl believed to be suicidal and in imminent danger

article

The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding a boy and girl from Long Island who are missing and may be suicidal and in imminent danger.

A missing child alert is in effect for Freddy Turcios-Funes, 16, of Deer Park. He was last seen Monday at 11:40 p.m. riding an orange and white bicycle along Carls Path.

He is described by police as white, 5'10" tall, 180 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a dark jacket and carrying a black backpack.

Alexandria Patricia Baca-Funes, 13, of Bayshore was last seen on foot with Freddy Turcios-Funes on Bayshore Avenue at about 11 p.m. Monday.

She is described by police as 5 feet tall and 160 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

The pair may have traveled to Manhattan by train.

If you see Freddy and/or Alexandria, call 911 or Suffolk County Police at 631-854-8100.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Police are asking for the public's help finding a boy and girl from Long Island who are missing and may be suicidal and in imminent danger.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.