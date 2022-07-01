Missing Austin woman found dead 4 days after disappearance; husband charged

A woman that went missing in North Austin last week has been found dead, police say.

APD issued a CLEAR Alert for 40-year-old Yolanda Jaimes after responding to the 7000 block of Craybrough Circle for a report of a missing person on Friday, June 24. Jaimes was last seen in that area around 6 a.m. that day.

Following investigation of the scene, police determined foul play may be connected to her disappearance.

Jaimes has four children ranging from the ages of 8 to 21-years-old. Her oldest daughter, Yuliza Villa Jaimes, says her mom loved her and her brothers unconditionally and would never willingly leave them.

"She was a strong working, hardworking, always working for us, always, always providing," said Yuliza Villa Jaimes, Yolanda's daughter.

Detectives and Crime Scene Specialists found evidence showing significant amounts of blood had been cleaned up, police say.

Travis County Search and Rescue, the Search Dog Network and APD investigators searched multiple locations for Jaimes. Search team members discovered unidentified human remains in an advanced state of decomposition on June 28, according to police.

ADP detectives interviewed Jaimes’ relatives, including her husband, Jose Villa-Denova.

Villa-Denova was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence based on the totality of the investigation to date. He is currently in the Travis County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

"Everything was normal. Everything was fine. There was nothing that seemed out of the ordinary," said Yuliza.

An autopsy was conducted by the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office, and the remains were identified as Yolanda Jaimes' on July 1. The cause and manner of her death is pending.

Jaimes' CLEAR Alert was discontinued following this determination. The Missing Persons Unit continues to investigate what led to Jaimes' disappearance and death.

"I know she would have wanted me to be strong and be strong like her but. I don't think I can be as strong as my mom," said Yuliza. "She will forever be with us, protecting us, guiding us, and [we] know for certain that God’s kingdom has gained an amazing angel."

"Mom, I love you. I miss you," said Yuliza.

Anyone with information or video of the incident should call APD Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-TIPS; the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You may remain anonymous.



This case is being investigated as Austin’s 35th homicide of 2022.

Yuliza has created a GoFundMe to help her and her brothers.