Missing 5-year-old girl found safe in Queens; man in custody: NYPD

A 5-year-old girl who went missing Tuesday morning was found in the afternoon, with a man taken into custody.

The 5-year-old disappeared at around 9 a.m. at a Foodtown Supermarket located at 76-10 37th Avenue.

Police said they believed she was being accompanied by a 75-year-old man.

The child was located around 4:30 p.m. by the NYPD in the vicinity of 74th Street and Roosevelt Avenue.

The man was taken into custody by police. So far, no charges have been filed.

