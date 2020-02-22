Missing 11-year-old boy believed to be in Manhattan

article

A Missing Child Alert has been issued for Andray Knighton, an 11-year-old boy from Pennsylvania. Police say the child may be in imminent danger.

Knighton is 4'9" tall, 160 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. Wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, gray, white, and green sneakers, and a tan and gold jacket.

He was last seen on Northumberland Street, Danville, Pennsylvania at approximately 3:00 PM on Friday. Police say he is believed to be in Manhattan in New York City.

If you see him, please call Danville Borough Police Department at (570) 275-2101, or call 9-1-1.