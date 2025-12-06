'Miracle on Madison' event helps raise money for children's cancer research

The Brief The 39th annual Miracle on Madison event took place on the Upper East Side on Saturday. Over 70 stores donated 20% of their sales to the pediatric programs at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Last year, the event raised over $200,000 for the cancer center's pediatric department.



Dozens of Madison Avenue stores helped New Yorkers do their holiday shopping while raising money for a good cause, thanks to the annual "Miracle on Madison" event.

Miracle on Madison

What we know:

For the 39th year, "Miracle on Madison" has rallied local business owners to raise funds for Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. They have helped different departments over the years, but for the last 14, the focus has been on the kids.

"We have over 70 stores donating 20% of their sales today to the pediatric programs of the Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center," said Matthew Bauer, president of the Madison Avenue Business improvement District.

MSK has the largest pediatric cancer program in the world, according to the society, treating more than 800 new pediatric cancer patients every year.

Last year, the "Miracle on Madison" raised over $200,000 for the cancer center. This year they're hoping to top that.

What they're saying:

"This is the season we're all so busy, but many of us need to go shopping, so it's nice to think that we're doing good while shopping," said Claudia Taylor Overstrum, President of the Society of MSK.

Dr. Andrew Kung, Chair of Pediatrics at MSK, called it "amazing walking down the street and seeing all the storefronts with the balloons and knowing they're providing the level of support that they are. It's really heartening."