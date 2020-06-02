Minnesota Dept. of Human Rights launches civil rights investigation into Minneapolis Police Department

article

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights filed a civil rights charge Tuesday against the Minneapolis Police Department over the Memorial Day death of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis police custody.

Gov. Tim Walz made the announcement at press conference Tuesday.

Filing the charge launched a civil rights investigation into the police department. The investigation will look into the policies, procedures and practices of the MPD over the last 10 years to determine if the police department has engaged in systemic discriminatory practices towards people of color, Walz said.

Walz said this is the first time Minnesota has launched a civil rights investigation against the Minneapolis Police Department.

Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero will lead the investigation.

Lucero said the civil rights investigation "is about systems change," not a criminal investigation against individuals. Derek Chauvin, the police officer seen in a video kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, has already been criminally charged and is in custody.

Tuesday morning, about 40 Minnesota Democratic lawmakers called for more regulations on police in the wake of George Floyd's death and said they would demand changes during a likely legislative special session starting on June 12.

DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD

George Floyd, a black man, died on Memorial Day while in police custody. Three police officers held him down, with one of them, Officer Derek Chauvin, kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe.”

Bystander video showed Chauvin continued to kneel on Floyd’s neck even after he lost consciousness and appeared to stop breathing. None of the officers, including the fourth officer standing nearby, moved from their positions until an ambulance arrived, despite bystanders’ pleas.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has ruled his death a homicide and determined his heart stopped as the officers restrained him.

Chauvin is now charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. He and the other three officers involved in Floyd’s death have been fired.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.