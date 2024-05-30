Minneapolis police officer killed in mass shooting, gunman also dead

Four people, including a Minneapolis police officer and the suspected gunman, are dead after a mass shooting in the city on Thursday.

According to officials, the shooting happened at an apartment building on Thursday afternoon along Blaisdell Avenue near 22nd Street and left six people shot, including two police officers and four civilians.

Among the dead were a Minneapolis police officer, one civilian, and the suspected gunman.

The suspect and a police officer exchanged gunfire, injuring the officer and killing the suspect, authorities said.

One civilian is currently in "grave" condition after being shot. A firefighter was also injured in the shooting. Law enforcement believes an innocent bystander was shot as well, and is in critical condition.

Authorities say the gunman and the people inside the apartment are believed to be acquainted with each other. Authorities also say they believe they know who the suspect is.

Fallen officer identified as Jamal Mitchell

In a late-night news conference, Mayor Jacob Frey identified the officer killed as Officer Jamal Mitchell.

"We will honor his sacrifice, we will remember his name, we will never forget what he did for the people of our city," said Mayor Frey.

FOX 9 previously reported on Officer Mitchell back in 2023 when, just days on the job, Mitchell ran into a burning home to rescue an elderly couple.

Minneapolis police officer was ambushed

Authorities say Officer Mitchell responded to a 911 call for a shooting along Blaisdell Avenue on Thursday afternoon when he was shot.

The original call for a shooting at an apartment on Blaisdell Avenue. When Mitchell got to the scene, he found people injured and got out of his car. As he was attempting to provide medical assistants to the victims, he was ambushed by the gunman, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

A massive police response

First responders blocked off a wide area around the shooting scene Thursday afternoon after shots were fired. FOX 9 crews saw a massive police response, including dozens of squads, SWAT vehicles, and ambulances on Blaisdell Avenue.

As of 8:30 p.m., city officials said there was no ongoing threat to the public after the shooting, but they are asking residents to avoid the area as the investigation continues. Gov. Tim Walz says Minnesota State Patrol is helping local police with the situation. ATF agents are also assisting with the situation.

Procession for the fallen officer

Away from the scene, first responders also gathered at Hennepin County Medical Center where the two officers were transported.

Many of those law enforcement officers joined a procession that left the hospital shortly before 10 p.m., escorting Officer Mitchell's body to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Past line-of-duty deaths for Minneapolis police

Officer Mitchell's death marks the first line-of-duty death for Minneapolis police since 2002 when Officer Melissa Schmidt was killed.

Officer Schmidt was also killed on Blaisdell Avenue while responding to a report of a woman with a gun at a public housing complex.