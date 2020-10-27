Mini President Trump, Melania costumes highlight Halloween at White House

article

With a bit of rejiggering, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump played host Sunday to hundreds of superheroes, unicorns, skeletons, and even a miniature version of themselves as part of a Halloween celebration at the White House.

To ensure the health and safety of guests and staff during the Halloween festivities, extra measures such as facemasks, social distancing, and hand-sanitizer were put in place.

In years past, the president and first lady would personally dole out the candy (with Trump even placing it atop a costumed child's head last year).

The Trumps – who recently recovered from the coronavirus themselves – waved and complimented the costumes from a distance. The president is said to have been “particularly pleased” with two youngsters dressed as the first couple, who happily hammed it up for the cameras when directed.

Extra precautions at the spooky soiree included social distancing measures, mandatory face coverings for guests above age 2 (as well as all White House personnel working the event) and gloves for any staffers distributing candy.

The South Portico looked festively fall with bright leaves, chrysanthemums and pumpkins. A military band set the mood with Halloween hits like Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.