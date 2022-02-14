Milwaukee woman accused, fatal stabbing on city's south side

A Milwaukee woman is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the stabbing death of a 22-year-old man on the city's south side. The accused is Curtisha Adams, age 22.

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to a residence near 10th and Greenfield on the city's south side early on Thursday, Feb. 10 for a report of a stabbing. Officers located the 22-year-old victim, who was taken to Froedtert Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Officers on the scene located two women -- Adams and another woman. They both "reported that the victim 'showed up' at the residence and had been stabbed," the complaint says. But officers noted inconsistencies in the statements -- and asked for consent to search the residence. A short while later, detectives "located a silver knife with a black handle that appeared to have blood on and around the blade," the complaint says. Both women were taken into custody for questioning.

The court documents say Adams had recently moved in with the second woman in December -- and that Adams had been dating (the victim) -- but they were recently broken up. After midnight, Adams, the second woman and the victim were back at the residence. An argument unfolded between Adams and the victim. The complaint says the victim at one point had Adams "in a headlock, punching her in the head and stomach." Eventually the victim let Adams go -- and she went to get a knife from the kitchen. The complaint says the "defendant walked over to (the victim) and swung the knife two times. (The victim) was trying to grab the knife, and was trying to grab the defendant and punch her." At that point, the second woman said the victim "pulled a gun from his pocket and tried to rack it" and then "hit the defendant on the side of the head with the gun," the complaint says. The woman also told police she saw the victim was stabbed -- and told him to leave. Moments later, the complaint says he fell to the floor. The second woman called 911.

The complaint says Adams in a Mirandized statement told police she and the victim "got into a verbal argument that turned physical." Adams claimed the victim "pulled out a firearm and hit her on the head prior to her getting a knife." Adams also "said that she and (the victim) fought over the knife."

Adams made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Monday, Feb. 14. Cash bond was set at $25,000. Adams is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 21.