Millions hit the road, rail and skies to travel for Christmas

New York City
More than six million people are expected to pass through the area through New Years' Day as the holiday travel season intensifies.

NEW YORK - The great escape is on, from the road to the rails to the skies for holiday travel that is expected to hit a record high this year. 

Airports in the area are expecting a record six million travelers to pass through in the period beginning last Tuesday through New Years’ Day, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. 

However, mild weather and an early exodus this past weekend made for easy going for many travelers. 

