Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino released from prison

article

With a 'Turn up we free !!! #freesitch' tweet, Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino from 'The Jersey Shore' was a free man.

The reality TV star was released from the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville at about 8:30 a.m. following an eight-month stint for tax fraud.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Sorrentino said he and his wife, Lauren, were ready to move forward with their lives.

At his sentencing last fall, Sorrentino told the judge he was trying to overcome years of drug and alcohol abuse.

"We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort," said Sorrentino. "We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations!"

In 2018, Sorrentino, 38, and his brother, Marc, pleaded guilty to tax offenses related to nearly $9 million in income.

Marc Sorrentino was sentenced to two years in prison.

'The Situation' appeared on all six seasons of the reality show that ran from 2009 to 2012 and followed the lives of rowdy housemates in Seaside Heights.