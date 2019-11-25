Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and wife, Lauren, have a new calling

Mike Sorrentiono of reality TV fame and his wife, Lauren, recently experienced another difficult moment only months after he served a year in prison.

Lauren suffered a miscarriage.

While the couple was initially devastated, they're now optimistic about becoming parents.

"You're more likely to have a successful pregnancy after that," said Lauren.

The pair told FOX 5 NY morning program, 'Good Day New York,' that they're relying heavily on their experiences overcoming past obstacles to get them through this latest trial.

"We had experience to draw upon-- crisis, addiction, prison. We did it one day at a time, " said Mike.

The 'Jersey Shore' star and the blogger have become a spokesteam for Banyan Treatment Centers. They're encouraging people with addiction to get help.

Advertisement

"I used to be the wildest cast members in the biggest shows on TV and now I turned it all around. If there is hope for me there is hope for anyone watching," said Mike.

The couple talk to others about both sides of the addiction spectrum, from the addict's perspective and from the family's side.

"In fact, you do recover. One thing at a time. It works if you are working," said Mike.