article

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach has died at 61 after being hospitalized with heart condition, school says.

Leach was hospitalized in critical condition Monday, the day after what the university called "a personal health issue" at his home in Starkville forced him to be airlifted to a medical facility in Jackson.

Leach was admitted Sunday to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, about 125 miles (200 kilometers) from the Mississippi State campus.

UMMC spokesman Marc Rolph said Monday in a text message to AP that Leach was listed in critical condition. The 61-year-old Leach was initially treated at Oktibbeha County Hospital in Starkville, the university said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.