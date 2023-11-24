Repairs underway after FDNY manages Midtown water main break
MIDTOWN - The FDNY responded to a water main break in Midtown on Friday.
It happened just before 4:30 p.m. at 498 7th Ave between West 37th and West 36th Street.
Crews were able to isolate the leak and shut the water off.
The situation caused delays on the 1,2, and 3 subway lines.
Water conditions have receded since then.
No interruption to water service for customers.
Repairs are currently underway. For more information click here.