Repairs underway after FDNY manages Midtown water main break

The FDNY responded to a water main break in Midtown on Friday.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. at 498 7th Ave between West 37th and West 36th Street.

Crews were able to isolate the leak and shut the water off.

The situation caused delays on the 1,2, and 3 subway lines.

Water conditions have receded since then.

No interruption to water service for customers.

Repairs are currently underway.